Report: Bengals sign Sam Hubbard to monster extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up edge rusher Sam Hubbard on a brand new extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hubbard gets a four-year extension worth $40 million, keeping him in town for at least the next five seasons.

Hubbard, viewed as a foundational part of the defense, enters his age-26 season with 16.5 sacks on his resume over his first three seasons after the Bengals made him a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018.

Cincinnati had extensions for Hubbard and Jessie Bates as major goals this summer. The deal for Hubbard always figured to get done first simply because it was far less complicated than finding the right terms for one of the NFL’s best safeties.

Opposite new big-money addition Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals hope they now have the right formula on the edges to produce a consistent pass-rush for Lou Anarumo’s defense.

