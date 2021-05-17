Report: Bengals sign free-agent WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals will sign wide receiver Trent Taylor, according to a new report.

Said report comes from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Monday morning.

Taylor was with the Bengals over the weekend at rookie minicamp and first made waves for simply wearing the No. 18, formerly of franchise legend A.J. Green.

But Taylor apparently made a bigger impact than that and is now the third player to visit on a tryout and get signed to the roster.

A former fifth-round pick, Taylor scored three times over a handful of seasons in San Francisco and was a staple of special teams, making him an obvious candidate to replace Alex Erickson.