Report: Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s ankle injury is week-to-week setback

Late in his team’s Week 4 win over Jacksonville, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon remained on the sideline while trying to walk off an injury.

The Monday after, we have a better idea of Mixon’s injury return timetable.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mixon suffered a low-grade ankle sprain, which puts him in the week to week column.

Mixon rushed for 67 yards and a score on a 4.2 per-carry average against the Jaguars before watching as Samaje Perine took all of the critical late-game snaps.

For now, it sounds like a minor injury that means Mixon won’t go to injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of three weeks. But the Bengals would love to have him on the field in Week 5 when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Paul Brown Stadium.

