Report: Bengals to promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

The Bengals have not wasted any time to find their next offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati will promote quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to OC after Brian Callahan departed the organization to become Tennessee's head coach.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016, starting out as an offensive assistant under former head coach Marvin Lewis. He was retained under Zac Taylor as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and promoted to QBs coach in 2020.

The Patriots, Raiders, and Saints also had interest in Pitcher as an offensive coordinator candidate. But Cincinnati has kept him in the building as the club looks to get back to the postseason in 2024.