Report: Bengals have an offer in for free-agent WR Kenny Golladay

The Cincinnati Bengals have an eye on the top wideouts in free agency — highlighted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the news: “Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals, per sources. I’m told no decision has been made, while other teams are interested. ”

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, it’s a one-year, prove-it offer for the star wideout.

Golladay was the fifth-overall player on our big board outright — and for good reason. He’s an elite No. 1 wideout at just 27 years old and while he only played in five games last year, has two 1,000-yard seasons and 16 total touchdowns over the prior two seasons before that.

A third-round pick in 2017, Golladay is a big-play artist who averages 16.8 yards per catch for his career and would pair incredibly well with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

To say Golladay would be an A+ signing would be an understatement, though he’s first reportedly visiting the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals, per sources. I’m told no decision has been made, while other teams are interested. One of those teams, the New York Giants. @DanGrazianoESPN reporting the receiver will visit with New York. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

List