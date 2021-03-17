Report: Bengals have an offer in for free-agent WR Kenny Golladay

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals have an eye on the top wideouts in free agency — highlighted by Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the news: “Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals, per sources. I’m told no decision has been made, while other teams are interested. ”

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, it’s a one-year, prove-it offer for the star wideout.

Golladay was the fifth-overall player on our big board outright — and for good reason. He’s an elite No. 1 wideout at just 27 years old and while he only played in five games last year, has two 1,000-yard seasons and 16 total touchdowns over the prior two seasons before that.

A third-round pick in 2017, Golladay is a big-play artist who averages 16.8 yards per catch for his career and would pair incredibly well with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

To say Golladay would be an A+ signing would be an understatement, though he’s first reportedly visiting the New York Giants.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 free agency moves tracker

