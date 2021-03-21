Report: Bengals made a run at free-agent DL Sheldon Rankins

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t done looking at upgrades in free agency — and just missed on their next target.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bengals “made a hard run” at former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins before he signed with the New York Jets.

Rankins, a top-12 pick in 2016, had a down season last year after working his way back from a season-ending injury the year prior.

Given his ability to disrupt the pocket and the idea he could only just be getting back into an upswing, Rankins made sense as an obvious Bengals target.

While missing on a guy hurts, it’s clear the Bengals are still very much active on the market, even at defensive tackle, where they had already signed Larry Ogunjobi. Based on this, they should still be going after linemen on both sides of the ball in the coming weeks and days.

