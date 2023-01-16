Report: Bengals LT Jonah Williams feared to have dislocated kneecap, adding to Cincinnati's O-line woes

Jason Owens
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals got bad news for an already ailing offensive line on Monday.

Left tackle Jonah Williams is believed to have dislocated his left kneecap in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The news could potentially leave the Bengals down three starting offensive linemen for Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Right tackle La'el Collins tore an ACL in Week 16 and is done for the season. Right guard Alex Cappa injured an ankle in Week 18 and missed Sunday's wild-card game. His status for next week is unclear.

The Bengals didn't address Williams' status at the time of Monday's report. But it doesn't sound good for Cincinnati's best offensive lineman, who was seen using a crutch and a knee brace after leaving Sunday's game with the injury.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) watches the pregame video on the stadium screen during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Jonah Williams played through a dislocated kneecap during the regular season but left Sunday's game using a crutch. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Williams has sustained and played through the injury before. He initially dislocated the kneecap in Week 5 against the Ravens. He told reporters that he popped it back into place and finished the game. He then played in Cincinnati's Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Monday's recurrence didn't go as well. Williams left for the locker room after an initial exam in a sideline medical tent, and the Bengals quickly ruled him out for the game after he left the field.

The injuries are troubling for a Bengals team that showed progress in pass protection this season after quarterback Joe Burrow led the league with 51 sacks taken in 2021. Cincinnati made upgrades on the line in the offseason, and Burrow's sack tally reduced to 41 in 2022.

