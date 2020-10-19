Report: Some in Bengals locker room question roles for Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals stars Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are suddenly playing reserve roles on defense despite standing as franchise greats with presumably plenty to offer.

This one has been brewing for a while now, with Dunlap publicly unhappy with his role. According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, both stars are unhappy:

“According multiple sources, Atkins and Dunlap are frustrated with their lack of playing time. Atkins and Dunlap are miffed by the team’s defensive philosophy and approach. They have basically been demoted to third-down specialists.”

Dragon also reported that coaches approached both players and said their situational, third-down roles are “what’s best for the team,” a decision that has other players in the locker room confused, too.

It’s no secret the Bengals wanted a reduced role for Atkins this year in an effort to make him more effective. Dunlap was also going to take on more jobs as a linebacker in the multiple scheme.

Where the confusion seems to be now is the fact Xavier Williams, a street free agent new arrival, just played more than Atkins in Week 6. Amani Bledsoe, a practice squad mainstay, played more than Dunlap.

This might just be the struggle a new coaching staff faces while implementing its vision, but rest assured this bit of drama is just getting started.