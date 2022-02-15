Report: Bengals LBs coach Al Golden leaving for Notre Dame

The Bengals aren’t likely to have many staffing changes for 2022. But it looks like they will need a new linebackers coach.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Al Golden is leaving Cincinnati to become the new defensive coordinator under head coach Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame.

Golden had been with the Bengals since the 2020 season. He previously coached linebackers and tight ends with the Lions.

Before beginning his NFL tenure, Golden was a collegiate head coach at Miami and Temple. He compiled a 59-59 record with both programs — 27-34 at Temple and 32-25 at Miami.

Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator and linebackers coach to head coach after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU.

