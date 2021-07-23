Report: Bengals landed Lamont Gaillard on waivers despite claims from Rams, Giants

It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals had some competition when trying to put a waiver claim in on former Arizona Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams also attempted to claim Gaillard. Cincinnati had waiver priority though and was awarded his rights.

The Bengals added Gaillard on Thursday, securing more depth for the center position. That came before Friday’s news that the team will host free agent and former Kansas City Chiefs starting center Austin Reiter on a visit.

Clearly on a hunt for more depth along the interior of the offensive line, it casts some fair questions on the rehab status of starting center Trey Hopkins, plus the likes of Billy Price.

