Report: Bengals’ Joseph Ossai to undergo season-ending surgery

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai will undergo season-ending knee surgery due to an injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news and added that the team will sign free-agent Noah Spence: “Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is slated to have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury that is feared to be season-ending, per source.”

It’s a brutal blow for the Bengals, as Ossai — a third-round rookie — was a breakout star of camp and in that preseason game. The team will instead hope that rookie Cam Sample and a host of other names can replace some of the production in the pass-rush.

While the team was mum on the state of Ossai’s injury for the better part of a week, it was telling when it took the time to work out a free agent like Spence before the second preseason game.

Ossai started his NFL debut by sacking Tom Brady and generally looking like he belonged with the ones, suggesting he’d break into the Sam Hubbard-Trey Hendrickson rotation often. Word from the organization made it seem like he might make it back for the opener, so Sunday’s development of season-ending surgery comes as a shocker.

With Joseph Ossai likely out for the season, the #Bengals are signing veteran edge Noah Spence, per source. https://t.co/gMPjl95Od5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2021

List