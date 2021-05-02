Report: Bengals issue $25K signing bonus to UDFA Antonio Phillips

The Cincinnati Bengals opened up the checkbook a bit to secure one of their top targets in undrafted free agency.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm, the Bengals will give Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips a $25,000 signing bonus.

That’s not the biggest bonus in the world, but it’s typically a sign the team really wanted him and/or had some competition for him.

Over four years at Ball State, Phillips picked off eight passes with 18 passes defended. NFL.com outlines him as an outsider corner prospect.

After not addressing cornerback at all over the course of 10 picks in the draft itself, it isn’t too shocking to see the Bengals add to the position group in free agency.

Here’s an updating Bengals UDFA tracker as the news goes live:

List