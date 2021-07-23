Report: Bengals to host free-agent OL Austin Reiter on visit

The Cincinnati Bengals will bring on former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter for a visit on Monday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Friday.

Reiter is a fun former undrafted story who worked his way into a starting role with the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs before ultimately being part of the major unit turnover there in front of Patrick Mahomes this offseason.

If nothing else, he’d provide quality depth in Cincinnati behind starter Trey Hopkins, who continues to rehab his way back from a season-ending injury suffered late last year.

Reiter, for what it is worth, was one of five guys we outlined as targets the Bengals should pursue before camp:

List