Report: Bengals to host free-agent DE Ryan Kerrigan on visit

With edge rusher still a major need even after making a big splash with Trey Hendrickson, the Cincinnati Bengals will host edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan on a free-agent visit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news and also noted Washington still has an interest in re-signing the veteran pass-rusher.

Kerrigan has been a staple of our big boards for the Bengals in free agency for good reason. He’ll be 33 in August, but he’s quietly remained one of the most consistent edge rushers in the league, tallying 96 sacks over 156 games and 5.5 or more in every season since 2011. As recently as 2018, he had 13 in two consecutive seasons.

Franchise tagged last year, Kerrigan would be a cheap add at this stage of his career and a tremendous boost to the Cincinnati pass-rush.

List