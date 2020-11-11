Report: Bengals hold DBs out of practice after practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly hold some defensive backs out of practice Wednesday after a practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, an unnamed practice squad player tested positive and the team will hold out players from today’s practice for precautionary reasons.

As of now, the players aren’t classified as high-risk contacts. If they are after contact tracing, the conversation quickly changes.

Both the Bengals and their opponent for this weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are in intensive protocol after positive tests. The Steelers have a big name like Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve COVID-19 list, while the Bengals recently added a few of their own and are up to five on the list.

We’ll have more as it breaks, but for now, it doesn’t sound like this latest development has a major impact on Sunday’s game.

The Bengals announced the four players currently on the updated list:

Updated list of Bengals players on the team's COVID-19 list:

— OL Fred Johnson

— DT Margus Hunt

— CB Trae Waynes (already on IR)

— CB Winston Rose (practice squad) — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 11, 2020

List