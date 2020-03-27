Quarterback P.J. Walker landed a job with the Panthers this month and his favorite receiver with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks is reportedly drawing interest from NFL teams as well.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Bengals and Dolphins have shown interest in signing wide receiver Cam Phillips.

Phillips caught 31 passes for 455 yards and nine touchdowns over the five-game XFL season. He recorded three touchdowns in two of those games and ranked as the league leader in all three of those categories.

Phillips signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and caught one pass for nine yards in two regular season appearances with the team.

Report: Bengals, Dolphins show interest in Cam Phillips originally appeared on Pro Football Talk