Report: Bengals decline John Ross’ fifth-year option

The Bengals made John Ross the ninth overall choice in the 2017 draft, the final selection before the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes and three choices before Deshaun Watson went to Houston.

Ross hasn’t lived up to it, and thus, it comes as no surprise that, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bengals have informed Ross they won’t exercise the fifth-year option on the receiver’s rookie deal.

Since he was selected in the top 10, Ross’ fifth-year option would have cost the 2020 receiver transition tender. Fifth-year options are guaranteed for injury only.

Ross, 25, has had an injury-prone first three seasons. He has played in only 24 of a possible 48 games, making 49 catches for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bengals selected Tee Higgins in the second round and hope to see the healthy return of A.J. Green, who missed last season with an ankle injury. The Bengals used the franchise tag on Green.

Ross now is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after making $2.799 million in base salary this season.

