Report: Bengals could be interested in Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

The Houston Texans losing a decent defensive lineman in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals was how they started their three seasons of double-digit losses, and maybe the AFC North club doing an encore is how Houston breaks the cycle.

According to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the Bengals have interest in defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The Bengals are among the teams looking for edge rush help in free agency and could be one of the teams interested in Obo Okoronkwo if the Texans aren’t able to get him signed before the market opens.

Okoronkwo generated 44 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble through 17 games, eight of which he started.

The Texans were using Okoronkwo as an edge defender in Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front. Okoronkwo spent the first two years of his NFL career playing in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Alief Taylor High School product can be productive either way, which is why he might be useful in Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud makes more sense for the Panthers

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire