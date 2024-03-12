Report: Bengals agree to terms with Zack Moss

The Bengals are moving on from Joe Mixon, having agreed to terms with running back Zack Moss on Monday night.

Moss will sign a two-year, $8 million deal with Cincinnati, with $4.525 million in the first year, NFL Media reports.

Moss, 26, had a career year in 14 games with eight starts in place of Jonathan Taylor. Moss set career highs in carries (183), rushing yards (794), rushing touchdowns (five), touches (210), yards from scrimmage (986) and total touchdowns (seven).

It earned him a payday from the Bengals.

Moss entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bills in 2020, and they traded him to the Colts in 2022.