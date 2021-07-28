The 76ers are holding trade talks for Ben Simmons.

Simmons – whose agent, Rich Paul, reportedly brought up a trade when meeting with Philadelphia last month – doesn’t mind.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: Sixers continue to canvass the league for Ben Simmons trades — armed with a steep asking price. Simmons and his agent, Klutch CEO Rich Paul, are in step with a move elsewhere. Draft night is always an ideal vehicle for a deal, but talks could continue into summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2021

This isn’t quite a trade request, but a trade request is unecessary. The 76ers want to trade Simmons, anyway. The relationship probably ran its course as Philadelphia lost in the playoffs. It has further deteriorated since.

Though it’s worth wondering how the 76ers and Simmons would handle a trade not being made before training camp, the better question at this point: Where will Simmons land?

More on the 76ers

Ben Simmons trade rumors: Heat, Raptors at front of line, Wizards too…... Kyle Lowry free agency latest: Pelicans want him to be their Chris Paul;... Report: 76ers haven’t been able to reach Ben Simmons since season ended

Report: Ben Simmons ‘in step’ with 76ers trading him originally appeared on NBCSports.com