Report: Ben Simmons doesn't request trade in meeting with Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Ben Simmons’ future in Philadelphia has been questioned following his performance in the second-round against the Hawks.

Of course, defensively he was present. It’s his lack of offensive production and free-throw shooting that’s led to the questions.

With the Blazers roster possibly needing a shakeup, CJ McCollum’s name had been floated around in a possible trade headlined by him and Simmons.

According to ESPN, Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, met with GM Elton Brand and president Daryl Morey to discuss his client's future. Paul “engaged” the team on if it makes sense to work a trade regarding the 24-year-old, but no request was made.

The Sixers are committed to Simmons, but talks will continue through free agency.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his contract.

Where there’s a bright spot for the Sixers and Blazers if a deal is ever done is in the report it's mentioned the team is focused to work on Simmons’ shooting. That’s the glaring weakness in his game, and if remedied, it’ll open up a lot for himself and the team.

"I think some of the stuff is obvious, you know, we're not hiding that Ben has to become a better free-throw shooter and a more confident free-throw shooter,” Rivers said after the season ended. “And if that happens, I really believe a lot of other parts of his game follow. I said that, if you remember, before the season started. The first thing I said was we got to get him to the line 10 times a night and to want to get to the line 10 times a night. And so we got to put in work so he can get there. But if we can get him there, man, his game goes to a different level."

Things seem to be fluid on Simmons and the Sixers side. It takes two to make a trade, and who’s to say the Blazers would actually be interested in him? That’s the unknown.

Trading McCollum for him automatically leaves the team without a secondary scorer. Although they would gain a bigger defender for their defensive woes.

Adding a jumper to his game could elevate Simmons to becoming the generational talent many believed he could be. It may also raise his value which is already high.