Report: Ben Roethlisberger privately says this is last year with Steelers

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has privately told people within the organization and former players that Roethlisberger expects this to be his final season with the Steelers.

No disrespect to Schefter but this is the worst-kept secret in the NFL. Roethlisberger went to great lengths to re-work his contract in the offseason and the entire thing was built around the idea of a one-and-done season before he rides off into the sunset.

Maybe the most interesting part of this in what Schefter tweeted was it would be his final season playing for the Steelers. We can read into that as much as we would like. Does this mean he doesn’t plan to retire and instead the Steelers will release him and Big Ben is going to finish his career somewhere else? This is an image I do not like to think about.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

