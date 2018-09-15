Report: Ben Roethlisberger will play vs. Chiefs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears set to play despite an elbow injury that was affecting him this week.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Roethlisberger will play tomorrow against the Chiefs.

Roethlisberger missed two days of practice to rest a bruised elbow, but he was a full participant on Friday, so there wasn’t much doubt that he’d be there on Sunday.

The Steelers listed Roethlisberger as questionable on the official injury report. Behind Roethlisberger on the depth chart are second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph.