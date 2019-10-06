Report: Ben Roethlisberger fined $5K for wearing Apple watch on sideline

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham created a stir earlier this season by wearing a watch on the field during a game and another AFC North player has reportedly been fined for wearing his watch.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t playing in last Monday night’s game, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has been fined $5,000 for wearing an Apple watch on the sideline. NFL rules prohibit anyone on the sidelines from wearing any devices that can transmit messages.

Roethlisberger, who is out for the season after having right elbow surgery, is reportedly planning to appeal the fine and is upset that he didn’t receive a warning to remove the watch from his left wrist before being fined.

Beckham’s watch didn’t have messaging functions and he was not fined for wearing it in the season opener. Beckham was advised by the league that wearing it violated a rule about wearing hard objects that aren’t part of the standard uniform on the field.