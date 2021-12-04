Report: Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last with Steelers

Report: Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ben Roethlisberger could be playing the Ravens at Heinz Field for the final time of his storied career on Sunday.

A day before Big Ben is scheduled to take the field for the 26th meeting against Pittsburgh's arch-rivals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Roethlisberger has begun to tell former teammates and some in the organization that he expects this season to be his last playing quarterback for the Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

With Pittsburgh at 5-5-1 and unlikely to host any games in the postseason with the Ravens running away with the AFC North, this could be the last time Baltimore would be tasked to stop the 6-foot-5, 240-pound No. 7 under center.

Roethlisberger has two Super Bowls, including one in just his second season over Seattle and the other in thrilling fashion three years later against Arizona. He ranks seventh all-time for career passing yards and has been the face of the heralded Steelers franchise for much of his 18-year NFL career.

This season, however, Roethlisberger has struggled mightily and especially recently. He ranks 24th in Total QBR and 26th in yards per attempt this season. His completion percentage of 64% matches his career mark, but the lack of mobility in the pocket combined with declining arm strength may be factors in his looming decision to hang up the boots. Pittsburgh is 0-2-1 in the last three weeks and currently in the cellar of the divisional standings.

Big Ben has had some good success with a 15-10 record vs. Baltimore over his career. While Ravens fans will certainly not miss the 39-year-old pass thrower, NFL fans will definitely miss the vintage backyard football style scrambles and throws from a player who has defined a generation of Steelers fans.