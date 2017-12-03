Report: Ben McAdoo could be fired after Sunday

Ben McAdoo has gone 13-15 in less than two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants. He might not have a chance to add to his record after Week 13. (AP Photo)

The process of fixing the New York Giants may have started in earnest with the benching of Eli Manning, though not in the way head coach Ben McAdoo may have wanted.

McAdoo’s tenure in New York may be over as soon as 24 hours after the Giants road game against the Oakland Raiders in Week 13, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

The latest report comes on the heels of massive public and internal backlash over the decision to bench Manning in favor of Geno Smith and rookie Davis Webb. Former players and stars around the league bashed the Giants for their handling of Manning, who has played his entire career with the Giants and won two Super Bowls.

On Sunday, Manning will snap his 210-game streak of consecutive starts for New York.

Story Continues

Even before this, McAdoo’s job was getting away from him. The team that opened up training camp with Super Bowl aspirations began the season 0-5 and currently sits at 2-9. That put the Giants’ brass in a position to consider a rebuild — especially after losing wide out Odell Beckham Jr. for the year with an ankle injury — but the decision to bench Manning seemingly went beyond that.

Sources: Some members of the #Giants ownership did not agree with how Eli Manning was handled this week and there was intense and serious internal debate. They are trying to figure out the fallout, leading to John Mara not guaranteeing Ben McAdoo would finish the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2017





The Giants have endured considerable problems with McAdoo both on and off the field during his two-year stint as head coach. From a suspension of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after an argument in practice to producing an offense ranked 28th out of 32, nothing has gone according to plan this season.

It’s made moving on from McAdoo seem almost inevitable. If it happens after Sunday’s game in Oakland, it won’t solve all the problems in New York. But it will allow someone new to address them.

Whether general manager Jerry Reese will be around to hire the next coach remains to be seen as well.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!