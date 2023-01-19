Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league.

Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is returning to Detroit with an enhanced contract and a large raise.

Johnson guided the Lions to the fifth-most points and fourth-most offensive yards in his first season as a coordinator. If he’s able to replicate that performance in 2023, he’ll be a hot name on the head coaching market again but Thursday’s news that the Bucs fired Byron Leftwich is a reminder that fortunes can change quickly for NFL assistants.

Report: Ben Johnson returns to Lions with new contract, large raise originally appeared on Pro Football Talk