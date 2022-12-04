Report: There is ‘belief Odell Beckham Jr. wants to be a Giant’

The Odell Beckham Jr. free-agent visit tour continues on Monday with the Dallas Cowboys. That comes after the receiver visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills on Thursday and Friday of last week, respectively.

But according to an updated report, things might have been done early.

According to ESPN, the Giants (7-4) might be in the driver’s seat. Reportedly, Beckham “wants to be a Giant” and “the lure” of heading back to New York is playing a part:

Two things I think on OBJ situation from talking to people and observing: 1. Odell wants to be a Giant. The lure of coming to NY, making it a home for his family and winning in this city is enticing. There’s unfinished biz. It’s matter of if Giants want to pay him $$$ he wants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2022

A report doesn’t mean things are set in stone, so time will tell if the Bills (9-3) figure out a way to convince Beckham to join for the stretch run. The Cowboys (8-3) will also have something to say about it.

In the end, Beckham’s decision might come down to the final topic ESPN note: Money. Not only how much, but how long a team wants to sign Beckham for because he has noted that he wants more than a one-year deal.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire