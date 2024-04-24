Report: Belgium coach Tedesco a candidate for AC Milan job

Domenico Tedesco, coach of Belgium, arrives at the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship draw in Hamburg. Tedesco is a candidate for the AC Milan coaching job, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on 24 April. Christian Charisius/dpa

German-Italian Domenico Tedesco is a candidate for the AC Milan coaching job, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

Milan are reportedly set to part ways with Stefano Pioli after the season, and Gazzetta named Tedesco a potential successor among candidates that also include former Netherlands midfielder Marc van Bommel.

Van Bommel is in charge of Belgian club Royal Antwerp while Tedesco is Belgium national team coach on a contract recently extended until 2026.

Gazzetta said that the 38-year-old Tedesco, who was born in Italy but moved to Germany as a child with his parents, fulfils Milan's profile of wanting an experienced coach with a "modern and youth orientated match philosophy."

Tedesco has previously coached Bundesliga clubs Schalke and RB Leizig as well as Russia's Spartak Moscow.

Milan lost 2-1 against crosstown rivals Inter Milan on Monday, a result that clinched the Serie A title for Inter. Milan are second in the standings.