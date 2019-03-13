Report: Beckham trade leads to revision of Vernon-Zeitler trade terms

Tuesday night’s trade agreement between the Browns and Giants marked the second time that the two teams hooked up to exchange players this offseason.

A few days before agreeing to send Odell Beckham to Cleveland, the Giants agreed to a deal that saw linebacker/defensive end Olivier Vernon head to the Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler. There was also a draft pick attached to both players, but those picks will reportedly no longer be part of the deal.

The Giants were set to send a fourth-round pick – No. 132 overall — to the Browns, who would trade a fifth-round pick — No. 155 overall — along with Zeitler. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that those picks will now stay put in light of the agreement on the Beckham trade.

In the end, that means the Giants will be sending Beckham and Vernon to Cleveland and getting back the No. 17 overall pick, the No. 95 overall pick, Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers.