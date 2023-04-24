Report: Bears zeroing in on Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 9

The 2023 NFL draft is just days away, and there are plenty of rumors circulating before things kick off Thursday in Kansas City.

There’s been plenty of buzz about the Chicago Bears potentially looking to trade back from No. 9 and rack up additional draft capital — after already trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul.

But a new report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer seems to indicate that Chicago is honing in on one prospect in particular — Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Bears GM Ryan Poles has done a ton of work on the offensive linemen, and a few people there told me that, at Ohio State’s pro day, he zeroed in pretty good on Johnson. The issue with Johnson lacking top-end strength can be addressed—he doesn’t turn 22 until July, and he has exemplary football character, which would lead you to believe he’ll improve in that area. “Knowing the scouting tree that Poles is coming from, I’d think it’ll be Paris,” said an AFC exec. “It’s the size, the length, just having a pass-blocking left tackle, it matches up.”

There’s been buzz building that Johnson might not last to ninth overall, which means the Bears would have to pivot. If that’s the case, Breer believes another offensive lineman could be the pick. If not, Poles could turn to the other side of the ball.

Skoronski is another name that’s come up here, and if both are gone, Poles could work to fortify his defensive line.

If Johnson is the pick at ninth overall and he’s not available, it would be hard to rule out Poles looking to trade back, especially if there’s a late-run on quarterbacks that would make that No. 9 selection a hot commodity.

Johnson, who’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, could very well be the first tackle off the board. He previously named the Bears one of the three teams he’d like to play for, and he’d also reunite with former college teammate Justin Fields.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire