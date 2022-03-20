Report: Bears were ‘very interested’ in trading for Robert Woods

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears haven’t made any big splash signings through the first wave of free agency. But that doesn’t mean they’re done adding new faces to the roster. Especially as putting quarterback Justin Fields in a good position remains a priority.

It sounds like Bears general manager Ryan Poles was attempting to make a big splash in the form of adding a big-name playmaker at wide receiver.

According to Michael Fabiano, the Bears were “very interested” in wide receiver Robert Woods before the Los Angeles Rams traded him to the Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

While Chicago wasn’t able to land Woods, it shows that Poles isn’t done adding playmakers for Fields. That might not necessarily happen during free agency but the NFL draft.

The Bears added some new faces to their wide receiver room with Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, who join Darnell Mooney.

