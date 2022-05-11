Report: Bears waive TE Jesper Horsted, claim Rysen John

The Chicago Bears are saying goodbye to a fan favorite. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the Bears are releasing tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation.

Kyed is also reporting they made a waiver claim on former New York Giants tight end Rysen John to take Horsted’s place on the roster.

The #Bears waived TE Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 11, 2022

More TE waiver claims: Bears claimed TE Rysen Johnson from the Giants. Packers claimed TE Eli Wolf from the Colts. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) May 11, 2022

Horsted signed with the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton. A former receiver, Horsted converted to tight end and lit up the preseason that earned him a spot on the team’s practice squad. He eventually made it onto the active roster, playing in six games and catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

After spending the 2020 season the practice squad, Horsted made the final roster cut in 2021 after another brilliant preseason performance. Despite playing on just six offensive snaps, Horsted had two catches for two touchdowns on the year, the first of which was quarterback Justin Fields’ first career touchdown pass that came in week five against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was re-signed earlier this offseason.

Taking his spot on the roster is John, who joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has yet to play in a professional game due to injuries.

Story continues

List