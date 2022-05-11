Bears waive Jesper Horsted, claim another TE from Giants

Bears waive Jesper Horsted, claim another TE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have waived fan favorite tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation.

Horsted earned his share of the spotlight last season by catching two touchdowns on just six offensive snaps. One of those touchdowns was also Justin Fields’ first career touchdown pass, in Week 5 against the Raiders.

Ryan Poles tendered Horsted as an exclusive rights free agent back in March. But at the team’s voluntary minicamp earlier this year, Horsted was only able to participate in a limited fashion.

The Bears have also claimed another tight end off waivers: Rysen John from the Giants. John was signed as a UDFA in 2020, but has spent his professional career either on the practice squad or injured reserve. He’s yet to make his NFL debut in a game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!