Report: Bears trying to make move for Russell Wilson that Seahawks can’t refuse

There is no team more desperate for a franchise quarterback than the Chicago Bears, which makes them a dangerous team when it comes to this tumultuous quarterback carousel this offseason.

With general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy needing to make a splash at quarterback to save their jobs, there is no price too big to pay for the services of a star quarterback.

The rumors involving Russell Wilson to the Bears have been gaining steam around the NFL. From sportsbooks pulling Wilson betting odds to a report that Chicago is willing to throw “a boatload of picks” Seattle’s way for Wilson, it’s hard not to wonder if the Bears have a legitimate chance of landing Wilson.

The latest rumor comes from Colin Cowherd, who reported that Chicago is go all out with their offer for Wilson.

“I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no,” Cowherd said.

At first glance, the Bears don’t have a whole lot to offer. They have the 20th overall pick this year and the only quarterback on their roster is Nick Foles. You assume that if the Seahawks would be trading away their franchise quarterback that they’d be looking to get a quarterback in return.

“I have no idea how Chicago is going to make this work,” Cowherd said. “They don’t have a quarterback to give Seattle and they don’t have a great draft pick to give Seattle because they made the playoffs.”

But Cowherd wagers the Bears could package five first-round picks to land Wilson, which is surely an absurd amount. Not to mention it’s not possible. You can only trade three years out. So it would be a maximum of four first-rounders come draft day.

Then again, Chicago hasn’t had a franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman in the 1940s. Cowherd believes the Seahawks will then go out and try to trade for Sam Darnold, someone Seattle coach Pete Carroll has raved about.

The Bears do have something going for them: desperation. There is no price too high, no player off limits when it comes to landing someone that would instantly be the best quarterback in franchise history from the moment he was traded.

