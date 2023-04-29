Report: Bears trade back with Saints, pick up extra 5th-rounder

Report: Bears trade back again, pick up extra 5th-rounder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will not make the first pick of the fourth round. According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears traded the No. 103 pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks 115 and 165. That gives GM Ryan Poles another selection in the middle of the fifth round.

This is the third trade the Bears have made in this year’s draft. Poles started his draft by moving back from No. 9 to No. 10, before selecting offensive tackle Darnell Wright. In the process they picked up a 2024 fourth-round pick from the Eagles. Poles traded up on day two to select cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. The Bears sent the 61st-overall pick (second-round) and the 136th-overall pick (fifth-round) to Jacksonville to move up to No. 56 to get Stevenson.

Here is the list of the remaining picks the Bears are slated to make through the end of this year’s draft:

No. 115

No. 133

No. 148

No. 165

No. 218

No. 258

