Report: Bears to sign veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn on a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Terms of the deal were not reported.

A speed specialist, Ginn has carved out a 13-year NFL career with five different teams, and the Bears will be his sixth. Ginn most recently played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where tallied 30 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Ted Ginn will join his sixth NFL team after agreeing to terms with the Bears. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

How Ginn fits in Chicago

Ginn, 34, will provide a downfield threat for Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles or whomever’s playing quarterback in Chicago next season.

Ginn joins a shallow wide receiver depth chart headlined by Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller. The Bears also drafted Tulane speed specialist Darnell Mooney in the fifth round of last week’s NFL draft. Mooney clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

