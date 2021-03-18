Report: Bears to release Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller in salary cap crunch

The Chicago Bears are releasing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller in an effort to create salary cap space, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Fuller, 29, made the Pro Bowl after the 2018 and 2019 seasons and was named All-Pro in 2018. He'll hit the open market as one of the NFL's top free agents.

Kyle Fuller will hit the open market as one of the NFL's top free agents. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Fuller carried a big cap hit

The Bears signed Fuller to a four-year, $56 million contract in 2018 after a bidding war with the rival Green Bay Packers. He was slated to earn $14 million in salary and carry a $20 million cap hit in 2021 after restructuring his contract prior to the 2020 season in an effort to create cap space. Instead, he'll hit free agency a year ahead of schedule.

Fuller has played his entire six-year NFL career with the Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. The news of his release broke a day after the Bears agreed to a deal with quarterback Andy Dalton. Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills earlier Thursday.

More from Yahoo Sports: