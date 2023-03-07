Report: Bears tender Josh Blackwell, Andrew Brown

The Bears placed exclusive rights tenders on defensive back Josh Blackwell and defensive lineman Andrew Brown, Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com reports.

Blackwell played 16 games, with one start, before finishing Week 18 on injured reserve. He played 133 defensive snaps and 245 on special teams.

He made 23 total tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Blackwell originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before the Bears claimed off him waivers during cuts after the preseason.

Brown played 79 defensive snaps in five games late last season after the Bears signed him off the Cardinals’ practice squad. He totaled one tackle.

He also has played for the Bengals, Texans and Chargers.

