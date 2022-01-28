Report: Bears are targeting Rich Bisaccia as next special teams coordinator

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their 17th head coach in franchise history, and we’re already getting a sense of what his coaching staff could look like.

With Chris Tabor departing Chicago for the Carolina Panthers, Eberflus appears to have a person in mind for his special teams coordinator: Rich Bisaccia.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Eberflus hopes to hire Bisaccia as the Bears next special teams coordinator.

Bisaccia has served as the Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator and assistant head coach since 2018. He served as the Raiders’ interim head coach for most of the 2021 season following the departure of Jon Gruden last October.

With Chris Tabor headed to the #Panthers, the #Bears are believed to be zeroing in on Rich Bisaccia as their next special teams coordinator. Bisaccia has interviewed for the #Raiders head coaching position. If passed over, he will be available.https://t.co/jWWNjIReZd — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 28, 2022

Bisaccia has an extensive special teams background both in the NFL and college ranks. He’s served as the special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Raiders.

Eberflus and Bisaccia worked together in Dallas, which is why the targeted hire makes sense.

Currently, Bisaccia is awaiting his fate in Las Vegas after interviewing for their head coach vacancy. But the belief around the NFL is that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the favorite for the job.

