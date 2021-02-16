Bears receiver Allen Robinson said last week that “everything” was on the table regarding his future. It’s unclear whether “everything” in his mind included the Bears’ using the franchise tag on him and then trying to trade him.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Robinson’s representation has not talked to the team about a long-term deal since September. Robinson is scheduled to hit free agency next month.

“That would certainly seem to bring the [franchise] tag into play,” Pelissero said. “Whether it is the Bears to try to do an extension, whether it is setting up Robinson to play on the tag, or maybe even a tag-and-trade scenario.”

Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns this season, and he made 255 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons in Chicago.

The franchise tag window opens next Tuesday and runs through March 9.

Report: Bears’ tag-and-trade of Allen Robinson possible originally appeared on Pro Football Talk