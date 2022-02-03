Report: Bears tab Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach

Report: Bears tab Andrew Janocko as QBs coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to multiple reports, the Bears are set to hire Andrew Janocko as their next quarterbacks coach. Janocko has spent the last seven seasons working on Mike Zimmer’s Vikings staff, most recently as Minnesota’s quarterbacks coach.

Janocko has worked many roles in his NFL coaching career, dating back to his first job as an offensive assistant with the Buccaneers in 2012 and 2013. With the Vikings, Janocko has worked with tight ends, the offensive line and wide receivers, in addition to the quarterbacks. He was the wide receivers coach in 2020, when Justin Jefferson set the NFL’s record for most receiving yards by a rookie.

That same year, Adam Thielen scored a career-high 14 touchdowns. In Janocko’s one season leading the QBs room, Kirk Cousins had both the lowest interception rate of his career, at 1.2%, and the best TD:INT ratio of his career, with 33 passing touchdowns to only seven interceptions.

The Bears have already named Luke Getsy their offensive coordinator, and Chris Morgan their offensive line coach.

