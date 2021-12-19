Report: Bears strongly considering launching coaching search in coming weeks

The Chicago Bears are currently sitting at 4-9 with four games left on the schedule. But this final month also has fans looking forward to what’s gearing up to be an offseason of change for the Bears, which starts with a new head coach.

At this point, the expectation is Matt Nagy will be fired at season’s end following a losing season, continued disappointment on offense and how he proved he’s not the guy to develop quarterback Justin Fields.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Bears are “heavily mulling launching a coach search in the coming weeks” as there’s a “pull to making a change” growing within the organization.

LaCanfora also reported that even the coaching staff knows that Nagy’s time — and therefore theirs — is coming to an end.

Many of the assistants on Bears coach Matt Nagy’s staff have already been looking for potential jobs on the college markets, and most of them are operating as if they will be seeking employment elsewhere next season, league and team sources said. The Bears are 4-9, on the verge of playoff elimination and falling short of ownership’s expectations for this season, with ownership mulling changes to the organization’s hierarchy and possible restructurings at the highest level of management.

The fact the Bears are strongly considering a coaching change isn’t shocking or brand new information, as there have been numerous reports indicating Nagy is all but finished in Chicago.

The only question is whether he’ll last through the end of the season, as the Bears have never fired a head coach in-season before. But with a new NFL rule that teams can begin interviewing head coaching candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season, there’s motivation for that to change.

