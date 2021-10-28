Report: Bears staff member has tested positive for COVID-19

Just when you thought things were trending up for the Chicago Bears amid their mini COVID-19 outbreak, another person has tested positive.

Bears special teams coordinator — and acting head coach, with Matt Nagy sidelined with COVID-19 — Chris Tabor announced there was a positive test from someone inside Halas Hall on Thursday. Tabor declined to say whether it was a player or coach.

But according to multiple beat reporters, it’s a Bears staff member — not a player, coordinator or position coach — that tested positive. Which is encouraging news considering the Bears can’t afford to lose any other players ahead of a Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bears activated linebacker Caleb Johnson off the COVID list. Johnson landed on the list ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago still has outside linebacker Robert Quinn, tight end Jimmy Graham and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID list, along with Nagy and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey.

