Report: Bears signing WR DeAndre Carter

The Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver and special teams ace DeAndre Carter, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Carter, 30, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He had a brief stint with the Bears in 2020, where he appeared in four games.

Carter also had stops with the Oakland Raiders (2015), New England Patriots (2015-16), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Houston Texans (2018-20), Washington Commanders (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2022) and most recently the Las Vegas Raiders (2023).

Former Chargers and Raiders WR/special teams ace DeAndre Carter is signing with the #Bears, per source. More speed for Caleb Williams in Chicago with the NFL’s new kickoff return rule in play. pic.twitter.com/PQF2rhbB5h — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2024

The addition of Carter makes sense, especially from a special teams aspect, where he’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot with his speed and return ability.

Chicago’s receiver room is loaded, which includes one of the league’s best trios with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, giving Caleb Williams plenty of options.

But special teams will likely come into play for one of the final roster spots, where Carter will battle the likes of Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and Nsimba Webster, who all have return experience.

