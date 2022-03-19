Report: Bears are re-signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears are bringing back a key reserve and core special teamer in safety DeAndre Houston Carson, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

It’s a one-year deal worth $1.77 million guaranteed for Houston-Carson, who’s coming off his best season with the Bears. In six years with the Bears, Houston-Carson has been a reliable reserve safety and special teams contributor.

Last season, he appeared in 13 games, where he made the most of his opportunities, including being one of six Bears who had an interception on the year. He also started three games, stepping up as injuries sidelined starters Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson.

Houston-Carson likely won’t be the starter opposite Eddie Jackson. But not only does Chicago need to decide who will start alongside Jackson, but they need to have depth at the position, as well. That’s where looking at someone like Houston-Carson makes sense to bring back.

Houston-Carson is the second in-house free agent that general manager Ryan Poles has elected to bring back, joining long snapper Patrick Scales. The Bears now have two safeties under contract with Houston-Carson and Jackson.

