Report: Bears to sign WR Isaiah Ford

The Chicago Bears will reportedly have a new wide receiver on their roster when training camp begins this week. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing wide receiver Isaiah Ford to a contract. Schultz reported Ford had a workout with the Bears earlier on Monday prior to the signing.

Source: #Bears are signing WR Isaiah Ford after a successful workout this morning. The former Hokies’ star finds a new home in Chicago. https://t.co/z3I0o2ZTDQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 24, 2023

Ford was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of Virginia Tech. He dealt with injuries his rookie season and didn’t become a significant contributor until the 2019 season. Ford was counted on as a backup receiver, totaling no more than 276 yards in a season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He last saw regular season action in 2021 when he had 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He spent the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad.

Ford joins the Bears’ receiving corps one day after the team placed Chase Claypool on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. It’s unclear if Ford’s deal means Claypool is out for an extended period of time, or if the Bears are simply looking for another player to compete at the position. Regardless, Ford will try and earn a roster spot when practices begin this week. The entire team is set to report to training camp on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire