Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year extension

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year extension, according to The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. The team later confirmed the move.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $1.25 million.

The move comes ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where the Bears will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields.

While St. Brown hasn’t had a flashy season — he has 20 catches for 320 yards and a touchdown in 15 games — he’s proven a valuable asset given his experience in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. He’s also contributed to Chicago’s top-ranked run game as an effective run blocker.

St. Brown signed a one-year deal worth $965,000 last offseason coming from the Green Bay Packers. Considering the Bears are gearing up to retool their roster, including the receiving corp, it certainly indicates they’re high on him heading into 2023.

With St. Brown under contract, Chicago’s current receivers room in 2023 consists of Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and St. Brown.

