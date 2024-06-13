Report: Bears sign wide receiver, return specialist

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are adding some speed to the return game after signing a wide receiver who was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Carter’s spent six years in the National Football League, which included a brief stint as a return specialist for Chicago during the 2020 season, where he returned four punts for a total of 30 yards across four games.

His best year as a receiver in the NFL came in 2022 with the Chargers, where he accounted for 46 catches for 538 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

From 2021-23, Carter returned 69 punts for 705 yards (10.2 YPR) and 73 kickoffs for 1,663 yards (22.8 YPR), which included a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during week 4 of the 2021 NFL season — His first career touchdown — when he was playing for the Washington Commanders.

Next up on the Bears’ calendar is the start of training camp, which is set to kickoff on July 26.

