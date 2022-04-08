Report: Bears sign veteran TE Ryan Griffin

It’s been a busy week for the Chicago Bears and their tight end position.

After re-signing Jesper Horsted on Monday, the Bears reportedly have signed veteran Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal worth $2.26 million. The news was first broken by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.

Griffin has been a mainstay in the AFC since coming into the league in 2013 as a sixth-round pick. He spent six seasons with the Houston Texans, serving primarily as the backup tight end, but still seeing plenty of targets.

He eventually earned the starting nod before being released and signing with the New York Jets in 2019. He arguably had his best season that year, catching 34 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Griffin spent the last three seasons in New York and caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games before suffering a knee injury. He was released earlier this month.

The #Bears are signing former #Jets and #Texans TE Ryan Griffin to a 1-year, $2.25M deal, per source. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 8, 2022

Now joining the Bears, Griffin likely becomes the backup tight end to Cole Kmet, sharing reps with Horsted. The 32-year old brings plenty of experience and should serve as a dependable option for quarterback Justin Fields in the passing game, while also helping with run blocking as well.

Griffin is a versatile option who fills a need at the position following the departures of Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, and J.P. Holtz.

